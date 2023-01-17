MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook has joined the list of communities beyond St. Clair County continuing to feel the impact of a fire that started burning at a landfill in Moody over 50 days ago.

Since then, a class-action lawsuit has been filed against the landfill’s owners and operators.

Several residents have raised concerns to CBS 42, saying they can smell the smoke inside their homes. City Councilwoman Graham Smith said the city has had more people reach out if they live in a more elevated area like Cherokee Bend or Brookwood Forrest.

On Tuesday, the city of Mountain Brook made the announcement that it is working closely with St. Clair County officials to clean the air as soon as possible.

Smith said the smell comes and goes, but is nowhere near what people closer to the fire are experiencing.

“This may be happening in St. Clair County, but this is now a Mountain Brook issue, and we are being affected by it,” Smith said. “It doesn’t smell particularly vegetative to me. It definitely has some undertone, definitely day specific, weather specific.”

Cahaba River Keeper David Butler has collected three samples of water since the fire started – finding things like demolition waste, traces of gas and other chemicals.

“We are incredibly empathetic for all of the people that are suffering from this,” Butler said. “The only air or water quality data that has been provided to the people of Alabama has come from two member-funded nonprofits. I find that particularly disturbing.”

Butler and Michael Hansen, from the Greater Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution (GASP), held an informational meeting Tuesday to let people know they’re working to be transparent because they, too, have not been able to get clear answers on what’s in the smoke.

“The more that we can get the word out about what the health risks are of the smoke and the pollution as well as shine a light on how the government agencies are responding or not responding I think that goes a long way,” Hansen said.

Hansen points to Purple Air monitors around the fire. He said GASP has helped to install seven nearby that show higher levels of dust and soot in the air closest to the landfill.

“The best outcome would be from a collaborative relationship where we could work together for the benefit of everybody in Alabama,” Butler said.

CBS 42 has worked to get a response from state officials on how or when they might be able to help put the landfill fire out.

You can learn more about those air quality reports here and information on air quality here.