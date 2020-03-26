Mountain Brook family raised spirits with holiday decorations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A family in the Mountain Brook community decorated their front yard to bring some smiles to their neighborhood.

The Hasens are known around the neighborhood for what Lisa Hasen calls their “tacky” inflatables they have up during the holiday season. As they too feel the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak and the anxieties that come along with it, they decided to use their collection of inflatables to create happy moments for those passing by.

“It’s just something to give people something to look at and smile at and people are able to walk by, get out of their homes and just be able to smile during a time that’s uncertain for everybody,” said Lisa Hasen.

Both Lisa Hasen and her husband are working currently from home self-isolating and their two sons are home due to school closures.

Many have stopped by. Cars have stopped out front of the home to take pictures and tell the Hasens they appreciate what they’ve done.

Lisa Hasen said that her sons are loving their decorations just as much as those stopping by.

LATEST POSTS