Mountain Brook couple designs ‘SLEEVZ’ face masks for those who wear glasses

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mountain Brook couple is on a mission to design the perfect face mask for those who wear glasses.

Since a person’s glasses can fog up when wearing a mask, Julie and Scott Joe Bernstein created SLEEVZ, a mask made for those with eyewear.

The patent-pending design attaches to glasses or sunglasses to prevent fog, and adjustable features make for a comfortable fit.

Their idea has garnered a lot of attention. Their Tik Tok videos demonstrating how to wear SLEEVZ have racked up more than ten million views.

“It’s really designed for everybody, because as we believe, everybody should be covering their eyes for full protection from airborne viruses,” Julie said. “But what we’re seeing the best response from of course is eyeglass wearers, and those dealing with the annoyances of standard face coverings.”

So far, they’ve sold the masks across 50 states and 12 countries.

LATEST POSTS