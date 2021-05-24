Mountain Brook City Council to consider 3 entertainment districts

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook may soon have three new entertainment districts. The city council is discussing those tonight, and leaders hope to get the public’s input.

Crestline Village, the English Village and Mountain Brook Village are under consideration for the designation, which would allow people to walk around outside with alcoholic beverages at certain times using special cups provided by participating restaurants and establishments.

Alison Moncrief, events manager at Vino in the English Village, believes entertainment districts create good opportunities for restaurants.

“(People will) be able to walk by and see a lot of things that you don’t notice when you’re driving through a village,” Moncrief said. “I know I notice a lot more when I’m walking, so I think it will bring a lot of foot traffic.”

Moncrief also believes entertainment districts can help people ease their way back to getting out as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“Coming off the pandemic, they will feel a little bit safer about it because they’ll be able to walk outside,” she said. “And they’ll be able to gather with their friends and be able to spend more time as groups and not feel so closed in.”

The Mountain Brook City Council meets at 7 p.m.