Moulton man walks out of rehab hospital after long battle with COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After a long battle with COVID-19, a patient walked out of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama in Huntsville Friday.
Anthony Tyler of Moulton first contracted COVID-19 five months ago. Three months ago, he was admitted into the facility, needing a ventilator.
A nurse at the facility, Lynn McConnell says all he could do when he first arrived was move his head, due to paralysis.
His goal – to just sit up, and put his feet over the edge of the bed, like most of us do every day.
Friday, he walked out of there, attributing his strength to a positive attitude.
