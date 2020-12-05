Moulton man walks out of rehab hospital after long battle with COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After a long battle with COVID-19, a patient walked out of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama in Huntsville Friday.

Anthony Tyler of Moulton first contracted COVID-19 five months ago. Three months ago, he was admitted into the facility, needing a ventilator.

A nurse at the facility, Lynn McConnell says all he could do when he first arrived was move his head, due to paralysis.

His goal – to just sit up, and put his feet over the edge of the bed, like most of us do every day.

Friday, he walked out of there, attributing his strength to a positive attitude.