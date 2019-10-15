Mother to be charged in Cullman County double murder

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)– On Saturday, two young boys were murdered.

Now, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is saying their mother, Sara Tapia, allegedly murdered her 3-year-old and 9-year-old sons.

Sheriff Mark Gentry said the weapon found at the scene was a knife but declined to elaborate on the nature in which the two children were killed.

Through the help of K-9 officers, police found Tapia in a field near the family home. Officers say she suffered multiple self-inflicted wounds and required emergency surgery, which required her to be airlifted to a hospital Saturday.

Gentry expects Tapia will be released from the hospital in the next week. After her release, Tapia will be charged with the murders.

“We have investigators and deputies that are with her 24 hours a day. The moment that she is physically able, we will then bring her to the Cullman County Detention Center where she will be charged with 2 counts of murder,” Gentry said.

Tapia and her husband do not have a history of domestic violence or of any reported mental illnesses.

Police are working to learn the motive behind the murders.

“We are still working with the family to get a motive, anything that would give us a reason as to why this would happen. So that’s still part of the investigation we are doing now,” Gentry said.

Gentry said the husband was not home at the time of the murders. Once he arrived home, he called 911. The husband is not considered a suspect in this investigation.

The couple has other children, but the sheriff declined to say how many other children, their ages or if they were home at the time of the crime.

Gentry said the district attorney is not yet taking capital murder charges off the table. The DA will be petitioning the judge for Tapia to be held without bail.

As the community is processing this tragic story, Cullman County Schools are doing their part to help students cope. “Monday morning, me and my social workers and our learning specialists and other counselors from other schools, we just came on down to the campus and loved on the kids and let them talk to us and let them ask questions and comfort them and let them know they are safe,” said Shane Barnette, the Cullman County Schools superintendent.

Family members of the 2 victims are accepting donations to help cover funeral costs. To donate, click here. The funeral services will be on Friday at Abbeville Funeral Home.

