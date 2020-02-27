Family grows concerned as Hueytown mother of three still missing

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT)– A Midfield mother of three has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Cathy Smitherman said she last saw her daughter, Tiffany Smitherman Osborne, at her home in Hueytown on Feb. 17. She said Osborne later texted her that night before going over to her boyfriend’s Midfield home.

The last contact Smitherman had with her daughter was when Osborne said her boyfriend would be bringing her back home later. When Osborne didn’t return, Smitherman began to worry.

Osborne’s phone and other personal belongings were also left at her boyfriend’s home.

Midfield police say Osborne was last seen in the Fairfield Heights area.

Smitherman said her daughter would not just disappear. Osborne has three children ranging from 12 years old to three months old, whom Smitherman said she deeply cared for. Smitherman has custody of the children.

“We are one big happy family,” Smitherman said.

Smitherman said Osborne is a recovering addict, but was doing well while seeking treatment. Before she disappeared, Osborne was living at Smitherman’s home with her children.

Smitherman said the past week has been difficult, but she is trying to keep things normal for the sake of her grandchildren. She said she believes someone out there knows what happened, and hopes anyone who saw her daughter will come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midfield Police Department at 205-923-7575.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2747212308839813&set=a.1709290602631994

LATEST POSTS