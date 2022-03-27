NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A 7-month-old baby girl who was shot in the head last week in New Iberia has been discharged from the hospital.

Family members have identified the infant as Ire’Anna Linzer.

Linzer was in her mother’s arms when she was caught in the crossfire of stray bullets in a drive-by shooting Friday, March 18, in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive.

The baby’s mother, Dariana Linzer, lost her eye after she was shot in the face.

Linzer tells News 10 that she is scheduled to visit an ocularist soon who will make her a prosthetic eye to achieve a normal look.

She will also undergo surgery to cover up other parts of her face left disfigured by skin peeling.

“The doctor’s told me they are gonna take skin from other parts of my body to cover up the two patches of missing skin on my face,” Linzer said.

The 18-year-old, who was at home with her aunt, says it all still feels like a bad dream.

“It’s so unbelievable that we all even alive. Sometimes I still can’t believe this is real. I cannot imagine why someone would do this to us.”

As for baby Linzer, it’s been a struggle getting her readjusted to her surroundings.

“The first day she came home, she started crying and just cried non-stop,” mom Dariana Linzer said.

“The only person who can hold her and rock her to sleep is her grandmother. It’s just not the same. She used to laugh and now she just cries all the time. Its like she don’t recognize me anymore.”

Linzer adds that the tragedy was made worse when she learned while in the hospital that she was pregnant with her second child.

“My unborn child was not injured and I am so happy about that. We just ask that everyone just keep us in your prayers.”