BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Tiffany Brown is on a mission. Dressed in her “MOMS: Mothers of Murdered Sons” t-shirt, she has a single focus this summer.

“We’re just trying to save a child, all this summer,” Brown said. She and other mothers who have lost children to violence are giving back with a month long summer camp.

The Center Point business owner and mother who was featured in a CBS 42 special examining gun violence through the eyes of mothers who have lost children to homicide is focusing on giving school age children five to 17 some activities from June 15 to July 1. Her camp offers free lunch from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, learning activities at the local library on Wednesdays, Thursday skate night with Traveling Shoes beginning June 29 at 6 p.m. and a Friday Fun Day.

There is a $30 dollar fee, but Brown says don’t let costs deter you from signing up your child.

“We have people that have been a blessing, that’s paying money for the kids. So if the kid doesn’t have what they need, we already have donations for any kid,” Brown said.

This camp is one of the ways she is honoring the life of her son Brent Brown who was killed in 2021, months before he would have left to attend college at Fisk University. Brown said, “We have just been on the news, partnered with Sheriff Pettway and we’re just going in the county trying to get these kids off the street.”

Brown said what she did for her children when they were young was keep them involved in activities, and that’s what she wants to do for other families. Because to her, it just might save a young person’s life.

Registration continues June 13 and 14 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 25th Avenue N.W. in Center Point. Call 205-370-7734 for more information.