Mother of 1-year-old shooting victim speaks out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — Katheraine Hall says her one-year-old daughter, Liberty Hall, is recovering well after she was shot Sunday night in Fountain Heights.

Hall says she was on her way to a friends house to pick up money and was driving home when gunfire erupted. She says her daughter was in her car seat in the backseat when it all went down.

Seized with panic and fear, Hall rushed to her apartment nearby and called for help. Hall says Liberty remained calm until a stampede of hysteria. “She was hanging in there, she wasn’t crying or anything. She was just panicking because everybody else was panicking,” said Hall.

Birmingham Police have made an arrest in the Sunday evening shooting of a one-year-old.

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said 20-year-old Larry Jackson Jr., of Birmingham, is charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Mauldin said leads directed authorities to arrest of Jackson, but the investigation is still active. Jackson is in the Jefferson County Jail on $90,000 bond.

Liberty is still hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. “Put the guns down, my daughter is the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Hall. If you have any information that can aid in this case you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.