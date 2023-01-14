TONIGHT: Getting cold! Lows dropping into to the 20s. Sky remains mostly clear.

SUNDAY: Temperatures start out below freezing, but we do begin to warm up by the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with highs returning to the 50s.

MLK Jr. DAY: Temperatures approaching 60° by mid-afternoon. Clouds begin to build by late afternoon. We should stay dry for most of the holiday events, but some showers could begin to move in by Monday night. Rain becomes a bit more widespread overnight.

TUESDAY: Showers will be ongoing to start the day. Rain should taper off through the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to trend up, with some spots approaching 70°.

WEDNESDAY: Additional showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. Some spots could see some locally heavy rainfall Wednesday evening. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Additional showers and storms likely. Some storms could produce heavy rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: We get a break from the rain Friday. Highs take a dip into the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: More rain and a few storms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Storm Team 7 Day