More than 2,200 fetal remains found inside abortion doctor’s garage

CHICAGO (WIAT & CBS) — A week after more than 2,200 fetal remains were found in a late abortion doctor’s garage, investigators shed more light on the disturbing discovery.

According to authorities, Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, of Joliet, Illinois, who once ran three abortion clinics in Indiana, died earlier this month.

An attorney for the Klopfer family contacted the coroner last Thursday, after they found what appears to be fetal remains while going through his property in southwest suburban Crete Township.

Investigators said 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were stored in Klopfer’s garage. Klopfer kept the remains bagged, boxed, and stacked inside his garage at his home in Crete Township.



Authorities said there is no evidence medical procedures were ever performed on Klopfer’s property. Officials have not said what the remains were doing there if it involved anything criminal, or how long they had been there.

Will County Officials in Joliet, Illinois have no evidence to indicate any criminal activity was performed at the house where the over 2,000 fetal remains were found in the garage.

Dr. Klopfer did not take care of the remains as medically mandated.



Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley said the boxes that contained the fetal remains were mixed among other boxes containing a personal property of Dr. Klopfer.

Crime scene investigators searched Dr. Klopfer’s home and found no other fetal remains. Investigators say there was no evidence of abortion procedures being performed at the home.

Will County State Attorney James Glasgow said the fetal remains found matched with the dates of when Dr. Klopfer was operating his three clinics in Indiana.

Glasgow said the fetal remains will be transferred to the Indiana attorney general’s office who will be preserving them for evidentiary purpose.

Dr. Klopfer died September 3, 2019. His family discovered the fetus while cleaning out his personal things in the garage.

At one time, Klopfer had three abortion clinics in Indiana – in Gary, Fort Wayne and South Bend.

His license was suspended in 2015 after accusations that he failed to report an abortion performed on a 13-year-old girl.

Property records show he also owned a garage 15 yards behind the clinic. Investigators will pay special attention to that storage garage, which he owned for almost 20 years.

Sources said police want to examine the building located directly behind a now-shuttered clinic to see what might be inside.

The Will County Sheriff’s office confirmed Klopfer owned several properties, mostly in Indiana. Will County authorities have met with officials in Indiana several times since discovering the fetal remains, and an investigation is now underway in Indiana.