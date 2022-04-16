TONIGHT: The rain slowly but surely tapers off this evening. Rain chances become very low after 8 pm. Temperatures dip into the low 60s.

EASTER SUNDAY: A few waves of showers and storms, like Saturday, will move across the state. There will be drier stretches through the day, but also wet and stormy times too. Our best rain chances appear to be from mid morning to late afternoon, but you should be prepared no matter the time to bring any outdoor activities indoors due to rain and lightning. With all the rain out there, we’ll struggle to make it to 70°.







A few more showers and storms are likely through the night Sunday night, and a little bit of that rain may linger into early Monday morning, but we quickly dry out Monday and our rain chances drop off through the rest of the week. We’ll monitor to see if we can sneak a rogue shower or two in mid-week, but for now, I don’t see enough evidence of that to include any rain chance right now.

Behind all the rain, a couple of cooler than average days Monday and Tuesday before we warm back up, reaching the 80s again by the end of the week.