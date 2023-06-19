I know we sound more like a broken record these days. We are deep into this unsettled weather pattern where showers and storms will continue all week and into the weekend.



A persistent upper level low is essentially creating a pinwheel effect in the atmosphere that keeps spinning waves of showers and storms across Alabama.



Tuesday will start dry, but we will have storms redevelop by lunch time and last through he evening. Morning temps will start in the upper 60s to low 70s and highs will be in the low to mid 80s.





The storms Tuesday will be much more scattered, which makes the forecast that much more challenging. They will begin up towards Cherokee county and move south/southwest through the evening.



The same forecast is expected Wednesday we just may see a bit more coverage. Temps will be the same too, with lows in the upper 60s and highs back in the low 80s.

TROPICS HEATING UP: Tropical Storm Bret is showing signs of origination that will likely result in strengthen into a hurricane by mid-week. Currently, and area of High pressure is steering the storm due west and slightly northwest. Bret will briefly become a Cat 1 storm before interacting with the lesser Antilles. It will weaken as it crosses over the islands and remain a tropical storm, nearing the Dominican Republic late Saturday night.

There is likely no Gulf impact, at this time.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: We’re just the messengers. This unsettled weather patterns remains, and honestly there isn’t much end in sight. Fortunately, the upper level low will start retreating north. That will do 2 things.

1. It will begin to allow the coverage of storms to trend down in the coming days.

2. The severe threats will also go down, meaning the afternoon storms will be a bit more standard summer time thunder-boomers without all the strong winds and huge hail.

