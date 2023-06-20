A highly amplified pattern continue across the U.S. and that will mean more unsettled weather for us here in the deep south. As an area of low pressure sits just to our northeast, that will mean more opportunities for rain through mid-week.



TONIGHT & TOMORROW: Tonight, showers and storms will move south leaving us with a quiet but cloudy night. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow, there will be more showers and storms. Some of the developing as early as 11am and they will last, on and off, through the late afternoon. No severe weather is anticipated. With the morning clouds and the potential for rain, afternoon highs will be much lower than average, only topping out in the low 80s. There may a few peeks of sunshine allowing a couple spots to get into the mid 80s.

Through the end of the week: More rain is anticipated Thursday. Then we start drying out Friday. I won’t remove the rain chances compete Friday, but it will be more the standard, late day, pop-storms that don’t ruin your afternoon. By the weekend, highs will heat back up into the low 90s. It will be all the feels of summer with the heat and humidity.

