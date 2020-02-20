More rain means more potholes in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — With the increased rainfall we have seen this year, more potholes are popping up in the Birmingham metro area.

Oftentimes, cities aren’t made aware of potholes until a complaint is made. Cities like Vestavia Hills do not have the resources to patrol the streets searching for potholes to repair.

The city offers a few ways you can submit a pothole report so their public works crew can repair it. You can call in a complaint, or go to their website and fill out a report with information on the location of the pothole.

Right now, the city tells us they only have three unfinished pothole reports.

“They try to address all complaints within just a few days of them coming in so the pothole doesn’t get worse,” Vestavia Hills Communication Specialist Cinnamon McCulley said.

Drivers in the metro area know how costly damages can be if you hit a bad pothole.

“There’s a huge pothole behind my house and I have to keep getting alignments done and tire pressure fixed because of all the potholes,” Tiffany Tarver said.

“A couple every few minutes. I know they’re trying to do a better job. But the rain is knocking everything up and the big trucks on the road and everything,” Foster Keats said.

The city of Vestavia said unless it’s raining or extremely cold, public works crews are out repairing potholes from the reports submitted.

LATEST POSTS