Moody HS plans to develop outdoor classroom, dining area amid COVID-19

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Moody High School has plans underway to develop a creative space for dining and learning.

This new spot would be right outside the library in a green open lush area compatible for operating safely during a pandemic.

“Students could come outside eat their lunch, have class even just do some kind of project,” Scott Thompson, AgriScience Teacher, said. “There would be three different sections where students it wouldn’t just be one class but it could be multiple classes,” Scott Thompson, AgriScience teacher, said.

Thompson says having another location to take students to socially distance would highly benefit them. Students are expected to help construct the new amenities on site.

“Possibly at the end of the nine weeks we’ll get an influx of several hundred students, so now the classrooms will be a bit more full, the halls will be a bit more full, so this would give us a way we could spread out a little bit more,” Thompson said.

This proposed project would cost nearly $15,000. Many students say the new addition would make them feel safer, while creating more places to socially gather.

“Being able to be outside and going and having the outdoor seating area would just be beneficial,” Major Yancy, a Moody High School senior, said. “A lot of students we see the same places over and over and it would just give us more opportunities to like be a hangout spot.”

The school would like to start constructing this Fall.

To help them in their efforts you can call Moody High School at 205-640-5127.

LATEST POSTS