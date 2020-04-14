Moody High School seniors get roadside tribute

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Moody’s Department of Public Works worked with Moody High School to arrange to place the student’s banner alongside a major road in the city.

It was heartbreaking when we found out we weren’t going back to school or going to finish our seasons,” Moody High School senior athlete Lilly Crowe said. “For the city to do this for us and honor us, and show how much they support us and love us is really like a blessing.”

The Department of Public Works and the high school worked together to put up banners alongside Village Drive, a major road in Moody.

Seniors who participated in extracurricular activities at Moody were given the opportunity to purchase the aforementioned banners. Activities include all sports, sport team managers and band members.

The high school seniors will finish their semesters through online learning amid the Alabama statewide ‘Stay at Home’ order.

