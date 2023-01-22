MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A local church body in Moody is forced to relocate after its building was destroyed in a fire just last weekend.

The pastor and several members of Covenant Faith Church said they are heartbroken by the loss but hopeful for the future.

They told CBS 42 the building they’ve lost was a keepsake of so many memories. But they now look to move forward, having faith in what’s to come.

Hours before last week’s Sunday service, Pastor Jason Tuggle said he received a call telling him the church was on fire.

“It was a sickening feeling,” Tuggle said.

He said the building was a total loss. While processing the devastation, he and other church members said fond memories race through their minds.

“All the baby dedications, all the people that had changed their lives for Christ, all the weddings, all the funerals, all the fellowships,” Tuggle said.

“My daughter grew up in the church,” longtime church member Myra Smith said. “She’s 20 now, and we’ve had Christmases, Thanksgivings, so many Easters, lots of revivals and count meetings and lots of memories.”

In the meantime, members are meeting at Moody Elementary School for services. Smith said their church family will persevere.

“We are just so grateful for what the school has done and what Brother Jason has done, all of us coming together and supporting one another and being there for one another,” Smith said. “We’re a strong body of people.”

Tuggle said this reminds them that the church is not just a building. He said it’s a body of people, fellowship and family.

“It doesn’t take a building to feel the spirit of God and the love of God. It’s people,” Tuggle said. “So, as our relationship is vertical with the lord it’s also horizontal with people. So, it’s not just where we are, it’s who we are.”

Tuggle said they have started the year with a sad loss, but that they will end the year with a brand-new building full of new beginnings. The church is accepting donations to help with its rebuilding efforts.