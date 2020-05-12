Montgomery PD looking for missing 16-year-old girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent a missing child alert Tuesday afternoon.

ALEA says the Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Madyson Jones.

Jones is a 16-year-old female. She was last seen around 3:00 p.m. in Montgomery on Monday.

She may be driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox bearing Alabama tag number 3BC100.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jones, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651.

