Maryland police officer dies after being shot

Montgomery County police officers in tactical gear exit a parking garage where a police officer was shot, in downtown Silver Spring, Md., Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said they were searching for at least one person after an officer was found shot in a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring on Monday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The Latest on a Maryland police officer who was shot (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Police in Maryland say an officer who was shot while responding to a report of a disorderly person has died.

Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones told news reporters Monday that Officer Thomas J. Bomba had died after undergoing hospital treatment.

Bomba had reported Monday morning that he encountered “disorderly subjects” at a parking garage. Jones said that when fellow officers arrived, they found Bomba suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jones said the case is being investigated as a homicide, but he also said there is no indication there is an “ongoing threat to public safety.



10:30 a.m.

A police officer in Maryland has been shot while responding to a call about a disorderly person in a parking garage.

Montgomery County Police tweeted Monday morning that the officer was shot in Silver Spring shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said the injured officer called out for help on the radio, and was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief spokesman Pete Piringer told WUSA-TV that one person was airlifted to a hospital.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they’re searching for at least one person after a police officer was found shot in a parking garage.

Montgomery County police Capt. Tom Jordan said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Monday in downtown Silver Spring.

Jordan said the officer had radioed in that he was responding to “disorderly subjects.” Other officers who arrived to provide backup found the officer wounded on the garage’s top floor.

Jordan did not comment on the male officer’s condition but said police are “hoping for the best.” The officer’s identity or years of service have not been released. Jordan would not comment on whether he was wearing a body camera or if he returned fire.

Jordan said that “everybody should be vigilant right now” and to call in suspicious activity.