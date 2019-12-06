Montgomery Bus boycott took place 64 years ago today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) On this day, December 5, 1955, 64 years ago, tens of thousands of black Montgomery residents took an unforgettable stand by refusing to board city buses for a one-day boycott.



On that very night, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. pushed the community to extend the boycott. And that is what they did, and it lasted for 380 more days.

The Montgomery bus boycott was a political and social protest campaign against the policy of racial segregation on the public transit system of Montgomery, Alabama.

This event was an important and meaningful stand in the civil rights movement. The campaign lasted from December 5, 1955, the day Rosa Parks, an African American woman was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white person, all the way to December 20, 1956.

That is when the federal ruling Browder v. Gayle took place, which led to the United States Supreme Court decision that declared the Alabama and Montgomery laws that segregated buses were unconstitutional.

The Montgomery bus boycott experience showed the power of mass nonviolent direct action and movement that helped set the standards for equal treatment of all races.

