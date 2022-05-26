MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — When the City of Montevallo posted on social media Thursday evening, it was mostly to inform residents that trash services could see some temporary changes. But quickly, the post has become the focus of something else — well wishes for James, a longtime garbage collector in the college town.

The city’s post said that Republic Services, which collects trash in Montevallo, had informed them that James had been in a “very bad accident” last week.

“While he is recovering,” the post said, “we will have a sub driver.”

The post advised residents to put carts out the night before because run times could changed while James is out.

“Prayers for a speedy recovery for James,” the post said.

Immediately, residents in the post’s comments began asking more about James.

“Do you have an address so we can send James a card?” A commenter asked.

The city responded to that request, saying that cards for James can be sent to the address below.

Republic Services

Attn: James /Montevallo Driver

3950 50th Street South West

Birmingham, AL 35221

“If you get missed,” the city’s post said of trash pickup in James’ absence, “please either report it to the City or call Republic directly.”