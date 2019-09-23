Monsoon rain floods roads causing many water rescues

PHOENIX, AZ (WIAT & CNN) – Out West, heavy monsoon rain floods hit the Valley bringing strong wind, hail, and flooding.

WATCH: Massive flooding and rescues underway in Phoenix, Arizona.

Massive flooding and rescues underway in Phoenix, Arizona

Parts of Phoenix, Arizona in the Apache Junction near U.S. 60 and Ironwood saw massive flooded roads that caused many water rescues.

Mesa and Phoenix emergency crews worked to rescue drivers who were stuck in the high floodwaters left behind.

Emergency officials are urging people in the area to “turn around, don’t drown!”

No word on any injuries at this time.