Moe’s Original BBQ serves up good times during Memorial Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Memorial Day weekend means barbecue and lots of it.

At Moe’s Original, staff prepared as much food as they could for the holiday despite restrictions placed on them and other restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re just so happy so excited everything fresh again,” general manager Cody Sellers said. “We’ve got old friends coming in and we are making new friends and everybody having such a positive attitude weekend by weekend with everyone getting back to what it is all about.”

Customer Scott Globetti said getting some food and drinks with friends at Moe’s.

“I’m ecstatic,” Globetti said. “I’m an outgoing person anyway.”

Sellers said getting together is what it’s all about.

“This is what it’s all about: being here for the community, serving drinks, serving food giving people a nice atmosphere to come and hangout at,” he said.

Globetti said he did learn to cook a few things, but it is much better to come out for good food.

LATEST POSTS