Moderna vaccine more effective than Pfizer, J&J when it comes to avoiding hospitalizations for COVID-19, CDC says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Center for Disease Control issued a report Friday that indicates the Moderna vaccine is more effective at preventing hospitalizations for COVID-19 than the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

According to the CDC’s weekly report on morbidity and mortality in the US, the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine sits at 93% against hospitalizations for COVID-19 when assessed over a period of five months in adults without immunocompromising conditions.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have rates of 88 percent and 71 percent, respectively.

Despite the varying levels of effectiveness, the CDC says that all three provide protection against hospitalization for COVID-19: “Although these real-world data suggest some variation in levels of protection by vaccine, all FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide substantial protection against COVID-19 hospitalization.”

Last week, the CDC released data that indicated the Moderna vaccine is also more effective against hospitalizations for the delta variant of the novel coronavirus. Moderna’s effectiveness sits at 95 percent while Pfizer sits at 80% and Johnson & Johnson at 60%.