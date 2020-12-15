Mobile man charged with murder for Auburn traffic death

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have charged a Mobile man with murder on a felony warrant after investigating a traffic crash turned deadly from August 2020.
Fabian Aviance Deshawn Smith, 43 of Mobile, was charged on Dec. 14 and taken into custody by the Mobile Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Mobile.
Police say that on Aug. 20, 2020, officers responded to a traffic crash on Shug Jordan Parkway. One of the drivers in the crash died as a result of their injuries. During their investigation, police determined that Smith, one of the drivers in the crash, was impaired during the incident. Police say Smith “engaged in reckless conduct that caused the death of the victim.”
Following their investigation, Auburn Police obtained a felony warrant charging Smith with murder. He was transported to the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
The Auburn Police Division says the case remains under investigation.
