BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The MLB stopped in the Magic City for the name and logo unveiling of next year’s regular season Major League Baseball game that will be here in the Magic City.

June 20, 2024, the first MLB pitch will be thrown at Rickwood Field and the excitement for that day is growing more and more.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Cardinals, the Giants, as well as the entire world to Birmingham,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Mayor Woodfin was just one of a few honorary speakers at the Thursday’s unveiling ceremony.

He was joined by members of the MLB and the Chairman of Friends of Rickwood as they revealed the official name and logo.

“A Tribute to the Negro Leagues.” A name that signifies and honors the rich history of Rickwood.

“It’s time to make history again, and for the black athletes who paved the way for us to be here today I have just two words, and no it’s not play ball but simply, instead, thank you,” said Mayor Woodfin.

With both the name and logo now unveiled, officials are a step closer as they prepare for the big day.

“When we have this Giants and Cardinals game next year on June the 20. In my mind that’s going to be the second greatest day in the history of Rickwood Field. Second only to the day the ballpark was open,” said Board Chairman for Friends of Rickwood Field Gerald Watkins.

The Rickwood ground keepers say they look forward to helping with the renovations and witness their very first MLB game at a field they know all too well.

“Just to know, like, somebody’s finally recognizing Rickwood. You can’t beat the nostalgia and the vibe that this place gives you,” said Jabriel Weir, the head grounds keeper at Rickwood Field.