Mitchell, Whiting heading for runoff in Columbiana mayoral race

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — A crowded Columbiana mayoral race is down to two candidates, and a runoff will decide the winner.

David Mitchell and Teresa Whiting emerged from the field of five candidates, finishing as the top two choices Tuesday night. They’re competing to replace Stancil Handley, who did not run for reelection.

History will be on the line for Whiting, who hopes to become the first Black mayor of Columbiana, as well as the first woman to hold the position in the city. But while she understands the impact that could have, she said it’s not the reason she ran for office. The Shelby County native said she has a heart for the city, where she’s lived since 1986. And she believes she’s proven to residents her willingness to be a servant leader.

“They also know that I want to give everyone an opportunity to be heard because every citizen is important and that I strongly believe that the institution is no greater than the people they serve,” Whiting said.

Her campaign has focused on enhancing the social, cultural and economic growth of the city. The educator said she has a diverse skill set to address a diverse set of issues in a diverse world.

Mitchell, who’s spent his career in the Air Force and the defense industry, also is taking a three-pillar approach with a heavy focus on creating economic opportunities. He’s pushing for sustained and manageable economic growth, good stewardship of the city’s resources, and to make the city a better place to live, work and play.

While campaigning, Mitchell expressed to residents his concerns about the city’s median household income, which he says is much lower than that of the state. He wants to fix that by attracting more businesses. He says Alabama has major industries in Huntsville, Mobile and Birmingham, and Columbiana is well-positioned to attract businesses that can serve those industries.

“All those high-tech manufacturers have to have a supply chain,” he said. “And they could come to Columbiana, and they would be centrally located to be able to support all those industries.”

The runoff is Oct. 6.

