Missouri man punches firefighters, says they were taking too long

ST. LOUIS (CNN) – A victim of a car fire punched two firefighters because he thought they were taking too long to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters say they were working to put the fire out when the car’s owner started punching them.

Both firefighters refused medical treatment and are okay.

The man was taken into custody.

