Mississippi: Up to 40 deer tested had deadly brain disease

FILE – In this March 1, 2019 file photo, deer run alongside rising water from the Yazoo River in Warren County, Miss. A deadly brain disease has been found in or is suspected in 40 Mississippi deer, and the state is asking hunters to continue providing samples through the deer season. “Deer harvest begins to tail off this time of the season. I hope we will get several hundred more before the season is over, if not a thousand or so,” Russ Walsh, wildlife chief of staff for the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, said Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

(AP) — Mississippi says it’s identified 40 deer infected or probably infected with a deadly brain disease.

The state is asking for hunters to continue providing samples. Nearly all infected and suspected deer were in north Mississippi, including 25 killed or found in Benton County and 10 in adjacent Marshall County. But two were about 160 miles (257 kilometers) away in west-central Issaquena County, which lies along the Mississippi River.

Panola, Pontotoc and Tallahatchie counties had one each. State wildlife official Russ Walsh says the department hopes hunters provide hundreds more to test by the end of January.

