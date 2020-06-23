Mississippi governor rejects ‘separate but equal’ plan for 2 state flags

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said he is opposed to having two state flags, as some lawmakers want.
One would be the current flag with the Confederate battle emblem. A design to be determined for the second would erase Confederate images.
Reeves says Monday that a “separate but equal” plan is divisive. Mississippi has the only flag with the Confederate emblem.
Jackson artist Laurin Stennis designed a different flag that some lawmakers like. She said she’s taking her name off the design, and it’s rebranded as the “hospitality flag.” Her late grandfather was a segregationist U.S. senator, and Stennis says she understands the harm her name can cause.
LATEST POSTS
- Killingsworth named new president of Jacksonville State University
- University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting Trump-Biden debate in October
- Man pulls officer from burning cruiser: ‘We had to get him out’
- WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta
- Birmingham woman finds purpose through making face masks for those who need them