DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A vacation ended in tragedy as a Desoto County Sheriff’s deputy drowned during a family outing in Florida. Authorities said he died a hero.
According to reports, William Nichols, 33, drowned while saving his son on Wednesday in Destin, Florida. Nichols helped his son make it back to shore but wasn’t able to make it himself because of the strong current.
Rescuers pulled him from the water and performed CPR as he was rushed to the hospital. He later died.
Nichols was the director of the Search and Rescue Division at the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.
LATEST POSTS
- Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters
- Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison, saying his rights were violated
- Senate Republicans, White House delay release of next coronavirus relief plan
- GOP lays out their version of coronavirus stimulus package
- Mississippi deputy drowns after saving son on vacation in Florida