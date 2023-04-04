JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed Senate Bill 2228 into law during the 2023 Legislative Session. The law outlines the sale of pet insurance in Mississippi.

Mississippi is the second state, after Maine, to adopt this law, according to the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID).

Pet insurance includes exclusions, various levels of coverage, deductibles, and payment limits. Some carriers have different levels of coverage for the customer to choose from, while other carriers have one-size-fits all type plans.

Most pet insurance companies exclude pre-existing conditions and hereditary or congenital conditions. Some insurance companies will not accept pets after a certain age and many companies have waiting periods before benefits begin.

The actual monthly cost of the policy will depend on many variables, including the species of animal, breed, gender, age, location, and the coverages and deductible chosen. Officials said most policies pay on a reimbursement basis and are not transferable to other pets, but with written approval and consent, some policies can be transferred to new owners.

Pet owners must decide for themselves if insurance is right for them.

The new law goes takes effect July 1, 2023. If you have a question about pet insurance, call your insurance agent or the MID at 601-359-3569.