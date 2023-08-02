HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 62-year-old Haleyville woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Rhonda Jane Boyett was last seen Wednesday at about 8 a.m. wearing blue jeans and an orange shirt in Haleyville. She may be traveling in a white Nissan Pathfinder with Alabama tag #67A05DM.

Boyett stands at 5-foot-3, weighs 125 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair. She may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

Those who have information on Boyett’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 or the WCSO at 205-489-2115.