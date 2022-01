WEAVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Weaver Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jaylan Levi Roach, who police say may be in danger, is believed to be with Alora Bovard and was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday near Parker Boulevard in Weaver.

Anyone with information on Roach’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Weaver Police Department at 256-820-0530 or call 911.