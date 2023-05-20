UPDATE: Brantley Akins has been located, per the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL: WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 12-year-old runaway on Saturday night.

According to the WCSO, Brantley Akins is a runaway from the Old Birmingham Highway and Alma Road area. He is wearing a blue shirt, black pants and carrying a black backpack. The WCSO stated he’s likely trying to get to a residence in the Jasper city limits.

Those who see Akins are asked to call the WCSO at 205-302-6464.