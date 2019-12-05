Walker County Sheriff’s Office holds press conference on latest in search for missing man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding missing man Hayden Mayberry.

CBS 42 will stream the press conference. Check back for updates.

Saturday, the investigative division will be searching a wooded area in Walker County and invites the public to assist. See the social media post below for details.

Mayberry, an Oakman resident, has been missing since November 19.

Monday the sheriff’s office issued a search warrant in the Boldo Community to search for Mayberry. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated that some items were discovered that could be of importance to the investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mayberry, they are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 205-302-6464 or submit a tip to the department’s Facebook page.

