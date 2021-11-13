Veterans Health Care System searching for missing man last seen in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System and ALEA are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man last seen in Montgomery on Friday.

Edwin Clinton Hoover was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday wearing a white shirt, tan shorts and hiking boots. He was in the area of Vet Admin Hospital at 215 Perry Hill Road.

Hoover stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes. Police say that he may be living with a condition that can impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hoover, please contact the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System PD at 334-727-0550 ext. 53466 or call 911.