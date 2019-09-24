Tuscaloosa police searching for missing teenager

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/25/19): The missing teenager has been located.

Tuscaloosa police are searching for missing teenager Jkerion Cornell Williams of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Williams, 16, was reported missing on Monday and was last seen on Sept. 22, 2019, by his family at his residence.

How to identify Jkerion:

He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and stonewashed jeans.

Other details:

Officers were informed that Williams is possibly in the 600 block of 18th Street in Tuscaloosa.

Next Steps:

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Williams, they are encouraged to contact Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.