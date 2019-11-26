Tuscaloosa police locate missing teen

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 2 p.m. Tuscaloosa Police shared on social media that Cedric Green has been found safe and is receiving medical attention.

The Tuscaloosa police need the public’s assistance finding missing teen Cedric Lamar Green Jr. According to Tuscaloosa police, it is believed the teen is not in danger, but his parents are concerned about his wellbeing.

Green was reported missing by his family Monday Nov. 25, 2019. He was last seen on Nov. 22, 2019, in the 1600 block of T Y Rogers Avenue.

How to identify Green

He is 5’1″

Weighs 185 lbs

Described to be in “excellent health”

Next steps

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Cedric Green Jr., they are encouraged to call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.

