TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

According to the TPD, Brett Abrams Jr. was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday when his grandmother dropped him off to work at the Zaxby’s on Skyland Boulevard. Since then, Abrams has not shown up at work, school or home. Abrams is 5-foot-9, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on Abrams’ whereabouts is urged to call the TPD at 205-349-2121.