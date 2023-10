TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man who was last seen October 2 at a local grocery store.

According to TPD, Braxton Connell, 35, was last seen at the Piggly Wiggly in Alberta around 5:30 p.m. on October 2. He is described as being 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 205-349-2121.