TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two people who went missing in separate cases.

Alisa Guy was reported missing Tuesday, when her mother contacted police and said she hasn’t heard from her since July 14.

Authorities are also searching for Eric Steinwinder, 43. TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division has been unable to contact Steinwinder, although they have heard that he and Guy may have traveled by bus to Jackson, Mississippi on July 14.

Guy is described as being 5’4″, weighing around 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Steinwinder is 5’7″, around 250 pounds, a goatee, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Guy or Steinwinder is asked to contact TPD at 205-349-2121.