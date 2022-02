TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

India Jefferson was last seen by family members around 12:45 a.m. Monday leaving a home on Beech Street. She was wearing a gray shirt, gray sweatpants and red and back Nike shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact TPD at 205-349-2121.