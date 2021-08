TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Khari Robinson was last seen at Northridge High School Tuesday morning but did not show up for her afternoon classes. She was wearing a red hoodie, black jeans and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact TPD at 205-349-2121.