TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators need help locating 44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel. Ezekiel was last seen May 18 at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the McCalla area.

Ezekiel is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 250 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Ezekiel or his car, contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 752-0616.