TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager that’s missing was last seen in Talladega Saturday.

Preston Miller, 17, was last seen June 4. He may be driving a 2005 black Chevrolet truck.

Miller is described as being 6-feet tall, 205 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-362-6117.