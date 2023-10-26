TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a missing teen who was last seen earlier Thursday morning.

Alexis Nicole Williams, 13, left her home in the area of Cypress Creek Avenue and has not returned, according to TPD. Her family reportedly does not believe she is in danger but is very worried.

Williams was described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 205-349-2121.