Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 65-year-old

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 65-year-old Judy Jackson Kennebrew. According to the sheriff’s office, Kennebrew may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment.

How to Identify Kennebrew:

Marks: She has a small scar on the bridge of her nose a square scar on her upper right thigh a burn/skin graft on top of her right hand

She has a small scar on the bridge of her nose

Last seen outfit: She was wearing gray or black dress slacks

She was wearing gray or black dress slacks Race : Black

: Black Eye color: Brown

Brown Hair color: Black

Black Height: 5’3″

5’3″ Weight: 170lbs

170lbs Age: 65

65 Last Location: Kennedbrew was last seen in the area of Jackson Lane in Tallassee, Alabama, around 6 p.m. on Jan. 8

Next steps

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kennebrew, they are encouraged to contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or call 911.

