Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 65-year-old

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 65-year-old Judy Jackson Kennebrew. According to the sheriff’s office, Kennebrew may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment.
How to Identify Kennebrew:
- Marks: She has a small scar on the bridge of her nose
- a square scar on her upper right thigh
- a burn/skin graft on top of her right hand
- Last seen outfit: She was wearing gray or black dress slacks
- Race: Black
- Eye color: Brown
- Hair color: Black
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 170lbs
- Age: 65
- Last Location: Kennedbrew was last seen in the area of Jackson Lane in Tallassee, Alabama, around 6 p.m. on Jan. 8
Next steps
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kennebrew, they are encouraged to contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or call 911.
