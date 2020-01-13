Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 65-year-old

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 65-year-old Judy Jackson Kennebrew. According to the sheriff’s office, Kennebrew may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment.

How to Identify Kennebrew:

  • Marks: She has a small scar on the bridge of her nose
    • a square scar on her upper right thigh
    • a burn/skin graft on top of her right hand
  • Last seen outfit: She was wearing gray or black dress slacks
  • Race: Black
  • Eye color: Brown
  • Hair color: Black
  • Height: 5’3″
  • Weight: 170lbs
  • Age: 65
  • Last Location: Kennedbrew was last seen in the area of Jackson Lane in Tallassee, Alabama, around 6 p.m. on Jan. 8

Next steps

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kennebrew, they are encouraged to contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or call 911.

